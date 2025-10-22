Pakistan condemns Israel's Gaza strikes after US-backed ceasefire

Pakistan has condemned Israel’s renewed military strikes in Gaza post-ceasefire, urging global action as civilian casualties rise amid disputed claims over ceasefire violations.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned Israel’s renewed military strikes in Gaza, calling the escalation a blatant violation of the recently brokered US-backed ceasefire.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan decried the loss of civilian lives due to Israel’s ongoing assault and urged the international community to take “urgent and effective” action to prevent further violence and hold the occupying forces accountable.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 87 Palestinians — many of them civilians — have been killed since the ceasefire was announced. In retaliation, two Israeli soldiers were reportedly killed by Palestinian resistance fighters in southern Gaza, Reuters said.

Israel claims the violence resumed after Hamas attacked its forces in Rafah, but the group has denied any involvement in the incident. On Sunday alone, over 100 airstrikes were launched across Rafah, Khan Younis, Jabalia, and central Gaza.

Pakistan’s strong condemnation comes amid mounting international concern over repeated ceasefire breaches and escalating humanitarian crises in the region.