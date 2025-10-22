Six terrorists killed as security forces dismantle Indian-sponsored network in Dalbandin

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces carried out a successful counter-terrorism operation in Dalbandin, Balochistan, eliminating six terrorists associated with an Indian-backed group known as Fitna Al-Hindustan.

According to security sources, the operation was part of ongoing efforts to eradicate terrorist networks and restore peace across the province. The group’s formation has now been dismantled, marking a significant blow to its activities in the region.

Sources revealed that the militants had taken refuge inside a mountain cave. Intelligence and reconnaissance teams maintained continuous aerial surveillance of the hideout before striking at an opportune moment. Security forces launched a precise assault, effectively neutralising the target and ensuring no civilian casualties.

One militant killed as security forces foil terror bid in Bajaur

Officials confirmed that this major success was the outcome of strong coordination between the security forces and intelligence agencies. Their joint monitoring and information-sharing capabilities led to the identification and destruction of the group’s hideout.

Authorities added that counter-terrorism operations will continue until the complete elimination of militant threats in Balochistan. Security measures remain in place to ensure lasting stability and to prevent any resurgence of terrorist activity in the province.