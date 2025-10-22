One militant killed as security forces foil terror bid in Bajaur

Security forces ambushed a cave in Shahitanghi forest, leading to a fierce exchange of fire

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces on Wednesday carried out a successful operation, killing one militant while other accomplices fled the area injured.

According to security sources, operations against militants are ongoing in Bajaur. In this context, forces completely cleared militant hideouts and tunnels in the Shahitanghi forest.

Acting on intelligence, security forces ambushed a cave in the Shahitanghi forest, leading to a fierce exchange of fire in which one militant was killed and the others escaped wounded.

Sources added that tunnels and nearby areas were cleared, and weapons, explosives, and communication equipment used by the militants were recovered during the operation.

The Pakistan Army and security agencies remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.

