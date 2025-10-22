Returned KP vehicles to be handed over to Balochistan: Mohsin Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered bulletproof vehicles returned by KP to be sent to Balochistan after CM Bugti’s request.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced that the vehicles returned by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will be immediately sent to Balochistan.

The announcement came after Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Sarfraz Bugti requested on social media that the bulletproof vehicles returned by the KP government be provided to Balochistan.

Responding promptly, Minister Naqvi stated that the bulletproof vehicles coming back from KP will now be handed over to Balochistan.

CM Sahib done. These bullet-proof vehicles will be sent to Balochistan immediately to enhance counter-terrorism efforts. Thank you for raising this https://t.co/M8Hzc4UoAB — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) October 22, 2025

It is worth mentioning that KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had ordered the return of bulletproof vehicles earlier provided by the federal interior ministry to the provincial police.

Afridi said the vehicles were old and substandard, calling them an insult to the KP Police. He added that security withdrawn from former chief ministers should be restored to ensure their safety, emphasizing that law and order remain his government’s top priority.

