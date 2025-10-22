FM Dar telephones Saudi FM to discuss regional situation

They also reiterated their joint commitment to peace and stability in the region

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

According to the Foreign Office, the two leaders discussed the recent regional situation, particularly matters concerning Gaza and Palestine.

They also reiterated their joint commitment to peace and stability in the region.

The spokesperson stated that both foreign ministers agreed to stay in close contact on issues of mutual interest.

