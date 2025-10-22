Pak-Afghan trade remains halted for 11 consecutive days, perishable goods at risk

KHYBER (Dunya News) – Trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan have come to a complete halt.

The suspension of transit trade has already led to spoilage of perishable goods in trucks.

According to sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan exceeds $2 billion, conducted through four major border crossings: Torkham, Chaman, Ghulam Khan, and Kharlachi.

Pakistan imports goods worth over $760 million from Afghanistan annually, while Afghanistan receives exports worth $1.54 billion from Pakistan.

Sources stated that Afghanistan conducts approximately 50% of its overall trade through transit routes. The current suspension is causing severe losses for traders and transporters on both sides.

