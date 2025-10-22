KP Governor Kundi urges CM Afridi to avoid confrontation with Centre

PESHAWAR (Aamir Jameel) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that Chief Minister of KPK, Sohail Afridi, should not confront the federal government.

In a conversation with Dunya News, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stated that the province is going through difficult times, there are ongoing issues with Afghanistan, and the army and police have sacrificed their lives to maintain peace.

He added that the peace agreement with Afghanistan is a welcome development.

Kundi emphasised that CM Afridi must fulfill his responsibilities, and everyone should work together for the peace and development of the province.