Blocking CM's meeting with PTI founder tormenting people of KP: Ali Muhammad

KP CM Sohail Afridi wanted to meet the party chief for consultation on the appointment of new ministers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to arrange KP CM Sohail Afridi’s meeting with the party founder in Adiala jail.

Appearing on Dunya News programme Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath, the PTI leader said KP CM Sohail Afridi wanted to meet the party chief for consultation on the appointment of new ministers.

“Consultation with the founder for the cabinet is necessary. If the Prime Minister Shehbaz has any authority, he should arrange a meeting between Sohail Afridi and the PTI founder.

“Nation should not be caught in fight between the KP and the federal governments. If the federal government obstructs the meeting, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will suffer. Children are dying due to terrorism there,” Ali Muhammad said.

There is a game of fire and blood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Unfortunately, politics is being played by the federal government. The federal government should have immediately arranged a meeting of Sohail Afridi with the party founder, he added.

Ali Muhammad Khan urged the KP CM to appoint ministers on merit and don’t take any pressure on this issue.

“I will tell Sohail Afridi that decisions regarding ministries have to be made on merit and not to come under any pressure regarding ministries.

He will choose best persons for ministries. No person in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go against the founder and the PTI, Ali Muhammad claimed.

