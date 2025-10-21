CTD kills five 'terrorists' in Balochistan operation

CTD kills five alleged terrorists in Sibi, Balochistan during a raid; weapons recovered, investigations ongoing to identify group affiliations; anti-terror operations to continue.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Five alleged terrorists were killed in a targeted operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Sibi area of Balochistan.

According to CTD sources, a special team conducted a raid based on intelligence, during which the suspects opened fire on security personnel. In the ensuing exchange of fire, five alleged militants were killed.

A large cache of weapons and explosives was recovered from the scene. Authorities are collecting evidence to determine the group affiliation of the deceased suspects.

CTD officials confirmed that operations will continue across the province to eliminate the threat of terrorism and restore peace.