Naqvi, Bilawal discuss issues concerning national stability, internal security

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House in Karachi on Monday.

The meeting was marked by discussions on matters of mutual interest, the prevailing political situation, and issues concerning national stability and security.

During the meeting, Interior Minister Naqvi briefed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the government’s ongoing efforts and initiatives aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring internal security across the country. He highlighted the recent measures undertaken by the Interior Ministry to strengthen peace and stability.

Expressing his views, Bilawal emphasized that Pakistan’s current challenges can only be overcome through unity and collective effort. “National unity and consensus are essential to navigate the challenges facing the country,” he remarked.

Interior Minister Naqvi echoed the sentiment, stating that all stakeholders must work together for Pakistan’s internal stability and progress.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Interior Ministry to enhance internal security and appreciated the government’s focus on peace and stability.

The meeting underscored a shared commitment between the federal government and the PPP leadership to strengthen cooperation in addressing internal security challenges and promoting national cohesion.

