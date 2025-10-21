IHC seeks detailed FIA inquiry report against Aleema Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a detailed inquiry report against Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder, by next week.

Justice Inam Amin Minhas heard the case related to FIA notices issued to Aleema Khan. Advocate Shahina Shahabuddin appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Minhas inquired, “Where is the detailed report that was to be submitted?” In response, FIA officials stated that the inquiry is still ongoing and that they had not been instructed to submit the report yet.

The court directed the FIA to submit a comprehensive report regarding the ongoing inquiry.

Subsequently, the IHC adjourned the hearing until next week after formally seeking the detailed report on the inquiry against Aleema Khan.

