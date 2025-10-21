Arrest warrants issued for Ali Amin Gandapur in liquor, weapons recovery case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the liquor and arms recovery case.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti conducted the hearing of the case, during which the former chief minister once again failed to appear before the court.

Due to his repeated absence, the court issued arrest warrants for Gandapur and ordered that he be taken into custody and produced before the court. The hearing has been adjourned until October 28.

It is worth mentioning that a case against the former KP Chief Minister is registered at Bara Kahu Police Station.

