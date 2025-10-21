Asif acknowledges Pakistan talking to Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan not TTP

Asif said he had revised his assessment of the ceasefire's prospects, moving from describing it as "fragile" to a stance of "guarded optimism"

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday ruled out any possibility of dialogue with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), clarifying that Pakistan is only engaged in talks with the Afghan Taliban regime.

In an interview with a local media outlet, Asif emphasized that Islamabad is in communication with the Afghan Taliban, formally known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA), and not the TTP.

"We will never talk with the TTP," he asserted.

The minister acknowledged "informal diplomatic relations" with Afghanistan and shared details of recent talks held in Doha, where he led the Pakistani delegation. Describing the discussions as cordial, he noted, "There was no bitterness from either side."

He dismissed as fabricated a version of a ceasefire draft circulating on social media, confirming that the actual draft consisted of only four paragraphs. A more detailed discussion on the agreement is expected to take place during the next round of talks in Istanbul, Turkiye, scheduled for October 25.

Asif said he had revised his assessment of the ceasefire's prospects, moving from describing it as "fragile" to a stance of "guarded optimism."

"There are growing voices in Afghanistan since the agreement. Let us hope they [Afghanistan] conclude this matter with us as a unified government," he added.

The defence minister also issued a warning to "brotherly countries," stressing the risk of the conflict expanding in the event of any violations. He accused both the TTP and India of attempting to sabotage the agreement.

Rejecting claims from the Afghan Taliban that the TTP operates from within Pakistan, Asif said, "Leaders of the TTP and all its factions are in Afghanistan. They have homes, families, and training camps there." He confirmed that the issue would be raised directly with the Afghan delegation in the upcoming talks.

The ceasefire agreement followed a week-long border clash triggered by attacks from Taliban militants on Pakistani military posts. The truce was mediated by Qatar and formally agreed upon on October 15, with an initial 48-hour pause in hostilities.