New Delhi replaces Lahore as most polluted city of world

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Indian capital New Delhi has replaced Lahore as the most polluted city of world in terms of air quality on Tuesday, according to global air quality monitoring organization IQAir.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 248, placing it second behind India's capital, New Delhi, which topped the list with an AQI of 924.

Due to the Diwali, the festival of light, celebrated in India on Monday, the air quality in Lahore and other cities of Punjab will be affected by the polluted winds coming from across the border. On Diwali, fireworks are widely used in India, which leads to severe air pollution in many cities.

Due to rising pollution levels in New Delhi, Lahore is likely to experience increased fog and smog, with severe smog conditions expected today (Tuesday). Authorities have advised citizens to wear masks as a precautionary measure to protect themselves from hazardous air quality.

In response to the worsening conditions, the Smog Monitoring and Control Centre has issued an official advisory, warning of the health risks posed by the dense smog and fog.

Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.

