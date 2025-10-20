CM Sohail Afridi announces Tribal Medical College, new universities and Safe City projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announces major development projects, new universities and a zero-tolerance policy against corruption during the first provincial cabinet meeting.

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s newly elected Chief Minister Sohail Afridi chaired his first provincial cabinet meeting, where several landmark initiatives were approved for the newly merged tribal districts.

During the session, the chief minister announced the establishment of the Tribal Medical College, the Tribal University of Modern Sciences, and a university of investigative and modern journalism to be named after the late journalist Arshad Sharif.

Afridi also approved the construction of playgrounds across all districts and the launch of a province-wide Safe City project to enhance public safety and surveillance infrastructure.

The cabinet reviewed progress on the Good Governance Roadmap, assessed the law and order situation, and discussed ongoing measures to curb corruption. Chief Minister Afridi stated that attempts were made to undermine the people’s mandate, but provincial officers had played a vital role in safeguarding democratic principles.

He announced that awards would be given to officials who stood firm in defence of public mandate, while those found working against public interest would face disciplinary action. Afridi reiterated that his government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, making it clear that no individual or official would be permitted to engage in corrupt practices.

The chief minister underscored that both government and civil servants were the servants of the people, emphasising that any officer failing to uphold public trust would not remain in their post. He asserted that his administration’s approach was not bound by convention but aimed to deliver genuine change that citizens could see and feel.

Afridi directed authorities to abolish the traditional rote-learning system and introduce a Conceptual Examination Framework across the province to improve the quality of education and critical thinking among students.

Afridi further clarified that no arrests would be made under political cases or under the 3-MPO regulation. The cabinet resolved to prioritise the development of the merged tribal districts to ensure improved access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities for their residents.

The meeting concluded with a unified commitment to advancing inclusive development, institutional integrity, and social reform across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the new provincial leadership.