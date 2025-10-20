Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to curb terrorism, says Khawaja Asif

Pakistan and Afghanistan, with Qatar and Turkiye mediation, have agreed to combat border terrorism. A follow-up meeting in Istanbul will finalize details, aiming to restore peace, trade, and stability

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached a crucial understanding aimed at tackling the growing threat of terrorism along their shared border.

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, he said: “Terrorism has deeply affected the border regions of both Pakistan and Afghanistan”.

“Both countries have now agreed to work towards eliminating this threat, with hope for peace and improved relations.”

The agreement, according to the minister, was mediated by Qatar and Turkey. Khawaja Asif expressed gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Turkish envoy Ibrahim Kalin for their key roles in brokering the deal.

He stated that the agreement was born out of escalating tensions between the two nations, including direct clashes linked to cross-border terrorism just last week. Both governments have acknowledged that terrorism is the core issue straining bilateral ties.

“The Afghan Defence Minister has also admitted that terrorism is the main reason for friction in our relationship,” Asif shared. “We now aim to establish an effective mechanism to resolve this and other outstanding issues.”

He further announced that a follow-up meeting to finalize the agreement’s technical details will be held next week in Istanbul, with the continued presence of Qatari and Turkish representatives acting as guarantors.

Commenting on the future of regional trade and refugee concerns, the minister added: “Once relations normalize, Afghanistan will be able to resume use of Pakistani ports, and trade and transit ties can be restored. Afghan refugees with valid documents will be allowed to stay in Pakistan, but undocumented individuals will continue to be repatriated.”

Asif emphasized the need for regulated border use and acknowledged that it is too early to say whether all concerns have been addressed.

“Time will tell how sincerely both sides implement the agreement,” he said. “But the geographic reality remains — we are neighbors, and we must find a way to coexist peacefully.”

