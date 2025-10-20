ATC issues arrest warrants for Aleema Khan for failure to attend proceedings

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Imran Khan, over her continued absence from court proceedings.

The case, related to the protest held on November 26 last, involves Aleema Khan and 10 other accused.

All 10 other accused appeared before ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah along with five prosecution witnesses who also brought case evidence. However, Aleema Khan was once again absent. The judge issued arrest warrants for her and her guarantor, Umar Sharif.

The court ordered police to arrest Aleema Khan and present her in court on October 22.

The ATC also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi to verify the property documents submitted by Aleema Khan's guarantor.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah informed the court that Aleema Khan was deliberately avoiding court and was obstructing judicial proceedings through her conduct.