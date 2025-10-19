Hafiz Naeem urges youth to join movement for systemic change, not faces

JI Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman urged the youth in Malakand to join his movement for systemic change, not faces, stressing free IT education, equal opportunities, and economic independence

MALAKAND (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that his party aims to change the system, not faces, urging the youth to step forward and take charge of Pakistan’s future.

Addressing participants at the “Bano Qabil Program” in Malakand, he said Pakistan belongs to the workers and students, not to the ruling elite who are busy in power struggles while ignoring public problems.

He lamented that over 5 million children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are out of school and questioned the provincial government’s failure to ensure education. “Modern education started here 120 years ago, yet millions are still left behind,” he remarked.

Congratulating students, Hafiz Naeem encouraged them to embrace information technology, saying, “Move ahead in IT, be useful for yourself and for society — this country belongs to the youth.”

He stressed that JI’s vision is to create equal opportunities for all. “We don’t want slogans or tall claims; we demand quality and uniform education for everyone. Education cannot be divided — one for the rich and another for the poor,” he added.

Referring to the Bano Qabil initiative, he said over 1.15 million youth have registered under the program, calling it a game-changer in the age of IT and Artificial Intelligence.

“If we want Pakistan to move forward, IT education must be made free of cost,” he said, promising 100% scholarships for talented students, including opportunities to study abroad.

He further said that Jamaat-e-Islami will continue to promote education, transparency, and accountability, adding, “We won’t let our youth remain in the dark. We want to enlighten them through knowledge.”

Hafiz Naeem also called for empowering local government representatives with funds and authority, ending interest-based economy, and freeing the country’s economy from external control.

Concluding his speech, he urged the youth to stand shoulder to shoulder with his movement, saying, “Join us — together we can change the system and build a brighter, self-reliant Pakistan.”

