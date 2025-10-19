Security forces arrest Afghan suicide bomber in South Waziristan

Security forces in South Waziristan arrested an Afghan suicide bomber, Naimatullah, revealing a nexus between the Afghan Taliban and "Fitna al-Khawarij"

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) - The security forces arrested an Afghan suicide bomber from South Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The arrest made by Frontier Corps exposed the nexus between Afghan Taliban and “Fitna al-Khawarij”.

The bomber was identified as Naimatullah, son of Musa Jan, a resident of Kandahar province in Afghanistan. He is a student at a local Kandahar seminary.

In a recorded confession, he revealed that some people at his seminary told him that jihad against the Pakistani military was permissible.

He said about 40 recruits gathered in Khost and crossed into Pakistan via Pak-Afghan border.

They reached South Waziristan where the Taliban run a training centre, he said.

Naimatullah named his commander as Omar Hamas and described the suicide-attack training: “The training for suicide attacks was three months long, while I received one week of training. During that time we were taught how to carry out vehicle-borne suicide attacks.”

He added that trainees were also instructed on how to attack check-posts and military personnel.

He said the group comprised roughly 20 youngsters aged about 18, 20 and 22.

Naimatullah said that while undergoing training in Waziristan, he heard Azaan and realised that members of the Pakistani military were also Muslims.

Officials said the suspect’s revelations demonstrate that the Afghan Taliban are recruiting and ideologically shaping young men — using religious indoctrination to encourage terrorist activities against Pakistan’s armed forces.