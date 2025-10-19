CCD takes over Ameer Balaj murder probe after JIT dissolved

The case took a dramatic turn when Teefi Butt, whose real name was Khawaja Tareef, was allegedly killed by his own associates during an alleged police encounter near Rahim Yar Khan.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – In a major development, the Crime Control Department (CCD) has officially taken over the investigation into the high-profile murder of Ameer Balaj after the Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) was directed to cease its operations.

The CCD will now conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case to ensure transparency and accountability. The JIT, which had been supervising the probe, has formally submitted all documents, reports, and evidence to the CCD.

The murder case, registered at Chuhng Police Station, initially named Teefi Butt and Gogi Butt as prime suspects. Investigations earlier revealed that Muzaffar Shah, another key accused, was killed on the spot after sustaining a bullet injury during the incident.

Recently, the case took a dramatic turn when Teefi Butt, whose real name was Khawaja Tareef, was allegedly killed by his own associates during an alleged police encounter near Rahim Yar Khan.

He had earlier been extradited from Dubai through Interpol and was being transported to Lahore for questioning when the attack occurred on Ahmedpur Lama Road.

Meanwhile, Gogi Butt (Khawaja Aqeel) remains wanted by police, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

On October 13, a Lahore sessions court dismissed his interim bail application due to his repeated absence and non-compliance with court directives.

The handover of the case to CCD marks a fresh phase in the investigation, as authorities aim to unravel the motives behind the killing and determine the involvement of all suspects connected to the high-profile case.

