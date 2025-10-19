Most wanted terrorist Jameel killed in Balochistan operation

Jameel, a top militant of Fitna al-Hindustan involved in major Balochistan attacks, was killed in Panjgur.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The most wanted leader of the terrorist group Fitna al-Hindustan, Jameel alias Tank, involved in several terrorist activities in Balochistan, has been killed.

Sources revealed that the terrorist Jameel was a resident of district Panjgur and had been actively involved in terrorist operations in Panjgur, Buleda, and several other areas.

They further said that Jameel was also involved in multiple attacks, including the 2022 assault on the Panjgur Headquarters.

Earlier, security forces carried out a precise and coordinated operation in Afghanistan’s Paktika province overnight, eliminating more than 70 terrorists belonging to the outlawed Gul Bahadur group.

According to security officials, the strikes were based on confirmed intelligence and specifically targeted the group’s hideouts across various parts of Paktika. The operation resulted in the deaths of several senior commanders and members of the militant network responsible for multiple cross-border attacks.

Among those killed were key commanders identified as Farman alias Al-Karama, Siddiqullah Dawar, Ghazi Madakhel, Muqarrab, and Qismatullah. Officials confirmed that other senior figures – Gulab alias Deewana, Rahmani, Adil, and Fazl-ur-Rehman – were also neutralised in the strikes. Fazl-ur-Rehman was reportedly a close relative of the group’s ringleader, Gul Bahadur.

