Pakistan is our red line, says Nawaz after meeting PM Shehbaz

Nawaz Sharif called Pakistan the nation’s red line, vowing to protect it from any threat during a meeting with PM Shehbaz.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is our red line, and no one will be allowed to look at it with ill intent.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Jati Umra.

According to reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Nawaz Sharif’s residence in Jati Umra, where the two leaders discussed the country’s overall political situation.

On this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz Sharif on the ongoing talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan is a red line and emphasized that the sons of the nation are defending the homeland without regard for their own lives.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said that the Doha ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan is a “positive and important” first step toward peace and stability in the region.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dar praised the “constructive roles of Qatar and Türkiye”, noting that “Pakistan looks forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism, which is expected to be discussed at the next meeting hosted by Türkiye”.



