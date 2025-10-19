Ishaq Dar hails Pak-Afghan ceasefire as key step toward regional peace
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said that the Doha ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan is a “positive and important” first step toward peace and stability in the region.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dar praised the “constructive roles of Qatar and Türkiye”, noting that “Pakistan looks forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism, which is expected to be discussed at the next meeting hosted by Türkiye”.
He emphasized that continued dialogue and mutual respect are essential for long-term regional harmony. Such a mechanism is essential to address the threat of terrorism originating from Afghan soil and to ensure that all possible efforts are made to prevent further loss of life, he added.
A ceasefire agreement was reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan following 13 hours of negotiations in Doha, with mediation by Qatar and Türkiye.
