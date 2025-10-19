PPP decides to give federal govt time for 'honouring commitments'

The PPP leader stressed that her party played a significant role in the formation of the federal government and making key legislations.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to give the incumbent federal government time to fulfill its commitments, the party’s senior leader, Sherry Rehman, revealed here on Saturday.

Talking to the media after the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, Sherry Rehman said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari apprised the party leaders about the promises made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during their previous meeting.

“We have decided to give the federal government and the prime minister more time,” she said. “We will meet again after a month to review how many of their promises have been fulfilled. The PPP will then decide its course of action based on that review.”

The PPP leader stressed that her party played a significant role in the formation of the federal government and making key legislations. "We thought our voice would be heard in the coalition."

Rehman reiterated her party's stance that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was an important tool to provide initial relief in case of any natural calamity.

The PPP leader urged that the programme be used to aid flood affectees, rather than being a platform for "firing political slogans at each other."

BISP became one of the points of contention between PPP and the PML-N following the floods, as several Sindh ministers proposed using it to assist flood-affected people.

Rehman also discussed the devastation caused by recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, and Sindh.

She said that the PPP has called for immediate relief to flood affectees, and has already provided aid to several flood-hit areas.

Rehman said that the CEC meeting heaped praise on Bilawal for launching "a diplomatic offensive" following Pakistan's response to India's aggression.