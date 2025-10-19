Punjab extends Section 144 for more seven days 'amid security threats'

A complete, province-wide ban was imposed on the display of all kinds of weapons, use of loudspeakers, and publication and distribution of inflammatory, hateful or sectarian material.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Punjab Home Department on Saturday extended the imposition of Section 144 across the province for more seven days.

Section 144 was imposed on Thursday amid the government’s crackdown on a religiopolitical after its violent protests.

The ban did not apply to wedding ceremonies, funerals and burials, and loudspeakers could only be used to deliver sermons in mosques and call for prayers.

The Home Department’s order issued on Saturday said it was evident that the “threat perception to public peace, tranquility and law and order has not abated” upon review of the latest reports and threat assessments discussed by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

A statement from the Home Department spokesperson said the order was issued in view of concerns regarding terrorism and public safety.

پنجاب بھر میں دفعہ 144 کے نفاذ میں توسیع



محکمہ داخلہ پنجاب نے صوبہ بھر میں دفعہ 144 کے نفاذ میں 7 یوم کی توسیع کر دی



پنجاب میں ہر قسم کے احتجاج، جلسے، جلوس، ریلیوں، دھرنوں، اجتماع اور ایسی تمام سرگرمیوں پر پابندی عائد



دفعہ 144 کے تحت چار یا زائد افراد کے عوامی مقامات پر جمع… pic.twitter.com/Vd1VJ5eZJG — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) October 18, 2025

“Due to security threats, public processions and sit-ins could become soft targets for terrorists. Miscreants could exploit public protests to carry out anti-state activities to fulfil their nefarious objectives,” it added.

“The continuance of the restrictions is deemed essential to prevent any potential disturbance to public order, sectarian strife, or commission of any offence, and to ensure the safety and security of the lives and property of the general public,” the order reads.