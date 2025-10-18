PM Shehbaz hails economic stability, diplomatic wins, military victory over India

KHANEWAL (JAHANIAN (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared that Pakistan has set a new precedent in achieving economic stability and diplomatic success, crediting tireless governance and unity of purpose.

Speaking to the media in Jahanian, Punjab, the Prime Minister said Pakistan’s military victory against India was a result of the courage and bravery of the armed forces, as well as divine support. He emphasized that key initiatives in Punjab — including transport, education, healthcare, and road infrastructure — have delivered meaningful relief to the public.

Shehbaz Sharif added that through relentless hard work, Pakistan is now firmly on the path to progress and prosperity. “All economic indicators are improving,” he claimed, noting that Pakistan has emerged from the brink of default within just 18 months.

Recalling the state of the country when his government took over, he said the economy was in deep crisis. “We’ve stabilized it, but we must continue to work with honesty and diligence.”

He further emphasized that Pakistan’s recent diplomatic and military achievements — including a significant defensive success against India — have enhanced the country’s image globally. He also lauded the ceasefire in Gaza as a major humanitarian milestone and praised Pakistan’s constructive role. The Prime Minister noted a renewed warmth in relations with Saudi Arabia.

Urging unity, Shehbaz Sharif called on all political forces to put aside their differences and work together for the nation’s progress. “Pakistan’s development is everyone’s success. We must turn our dreams for the country into reality,” he said.

He concluded by praising Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her team for setting a new benchmark of public service through integrity and dedication. “Let’s build a great Pakistan together,” the Prime Minister said.