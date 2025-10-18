Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Aleema Khan in protest case

Rawalpindi police form team to arrest Aleema Khan after court issues non-bailable warrant over absence in protest case; next hearing set for October 20.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In a major development related to the November protest case, a non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued for Aleema Khan, and Rawalpindi police have formed a special team for her arrest.

The team from Sadiqabad Police Station will travel to Lahore today with the warrant in hand. Aleema Khan’s listed address on the warrant is 14 Upper Mall Road, Lahore.

The Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi issued the warrant on Friday due to her repeated absence from court proceedings. A separate police team was also assigned to ensure the delivery of summons to her guarantor.

More to read: KP CM Sohail Afridi moves IHC for permission to meet Imran



Umar Sharif, a resident of Rawalpindi, had submitted surety bonds worth one lakh rupees.

According to the court summons, if Aleema Khan fails to appear on October 20, legal action will be initiated against the guarantor.

Aleema Khan is among eleven accused who have already been formally charged in the case.

The prosecution has summoned five witnesses for the next hearing, scheduled for October 20. In total, 87 individuals have been named in the case; nine have been convicted after confessing, while 66 are currently absconding.