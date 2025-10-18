Five martyred, 4 terrorists killed as security forces foil suicide blast in North Waziristan

MIR ALI (Dunya News) - The security forces on Saturday foiled a suicide attack of Fitna al Khawarij in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, killing four terrorists.

According to security sources, three women and two children embraced martyrdom in the cowardly terrorist attack.

According to security sources, the incident took place near the Khaddi Post in the Mir Ali area, where terrorists attempted a failed suicide bombing.

Khawarij terrorist Gul Bahadur group claimed responsibility for the blast.

Security sources said that Gul Bahadur group is hiding in Afghanistan under the patronage of the Afghan Taliban.

The militants, facing repeated setbacks at the hands of Pakistani forces, are now targeting innocent civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of desperation.

Army foils multiple attacks, kills 108 terrorists in KP operations

“Despite such cowardly tactics, our forces remain determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the country,” said the security forces.

Earlier, the security forces eliminated 108 terrorists in a span of four days during major intelligence-based operations across North Waziristan and Lakki Marwat, foiling several planned attacks and recovering a cache of arms and explosives.

The operations, conducted under the ongoing National Action Plan, specifically targeted militant hideouts linked to cross-border elements.

In Datta Khel, North Waziristan, security forces carried out a sustained intelligence-based operation after monitoring militant movements for nearly ten days. During a fierce exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed and three others wounded.