Pakistani delegation to hold key talks with Afghan Taliban in Doha

Pakistan’s defence minister leads talks with Afghan Taliban in Doha, urging action against TTP, BLA. Islamabad seeks peace, not escalation, and appreciates Qatar’s mediation role.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A high-level delegation from Pakistan, led by Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif, will hold discussions with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha today (Saturday).

The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said: “Pakistan does not seek escalation but urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honour their commitments to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities, including the FAK/TTP and FAH/BLA”.

“Pakistan appreciates the mediation efforts of Qatar and hopes these discussions contribute to peace and stability in the region,” read the statement.

A day earlier, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to extend their 48-hour ceasefire until the conclusion of planned talks in Doha, Reuters reported citing its Pakistani and Afghan Taliban sources.

The temporary truce, initially brokered on Wednesday after days of fierce border clashes, paused hostilities that had left dozens dead and hundreds injured. The ceasefire was reportedly extended at Kabul’s request, with high-level dialogue expected to begin on Saturday.

The clashes erupted after Afghanistan launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistani border posts on the night of August 11, killing 23 Pakistani soldiers. In response, Pakistan’s armed forces conducted what officials termed “precision strikes” on militant hideouts in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and Kabul. Intelligence assessments later confirmed that more than 200 Taliban fighters and affiliated militants were killed in the strikes.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Friday that both sides are making sincere efforts to find a peaceful solution. “Pakistan and Afghanistan are working towards resolving this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue,” FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan told reporters in Islamabad.

Khan emphasised that Pakistan values diplomacy and wishes for a stable, inclusive, and prosperous Afghanistan, but stressed that Kabul must act against terrorist groups operating from its territory. “Pakistan expects concrete and verifiable actions against terrorist elements by the Taliban regime,” he said, referring to militants described by Islamabad as Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan—terms used for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and India-backed Baloch insurgent groups.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to take “all possible measures” to safeguard its sovereignty and citizens.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated that Pakistan is ready to hold talks, provided Kabul fulfils Islamabad’s “justified conditions”. Speaking during a cabinet meeting, he said, “The message has been sent that if they want to meet our justified conditions through talks, then we are ready. The ball is in their court.”

The recent hostilities mark one of the most serious escalations since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.