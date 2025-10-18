Pakistan tells Afghan Taliban to halt cross-border terrorism as Doha talks enter second round

Pakistan has demanded the Afghan Taliban stop cross-border terrorism and militant infiltration as the Doha peace talks move into their second round.

DOHA (Dunya News) – Pakistan has presented a firm stance in the ongoing Doha negotiations, demanding that the Afghan Taliban stop cross-border terrorism and prevent militant infiltration from Afghan soil.

Diplomatic sources said the first round of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks in Doha has been completed, while the second round is scheduled to begin tomorrow. The discussions, mediated by Qatar, come at a time of heightened border tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

According to diplomatic officials, Pakistan has drawn a clear red line for the Afghan Taliban, declaring that the presence of militant outfits such as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) inside Afghanistan is “unacceptable.” Islamabad also named “Fitna al-Khawarij” and “Fitna al-Hindustan” among groups it views as direct threats to regional stability.

Pakistan warned in unequivocal terms that cross-border infiltration must stop and that any future attacks launched from Afghan territory would receive a strong and proportionate response.

Pakistan’s delegation is being led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, accompanied by senior security and intelligence officials. On the Afghan side, the talks are headed by Taliban Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob, with the Taliban’s intelligence chief, Mawlawi Abdul Haq Wathiq, also part of the team. The negotiations are being hosted and facilitated by Qatar’s intelligence chief.

Pakistan’s message to Kabul was delivered in strong diplomatic language, stating that its patience is not unlimited. The Pakistani delegation reiterated that Afghanistan must act against militant groups operating from its soil and ensure its territory is not used for any attacks against Pakistan. Officials said that Islamabad has made it clear that the continuation of border peace depends on verifiable Taliban action against all terrorist networks.

During the earlier phase of talks, both sides reportedly agreed to maintain a temporary ceasefire along the border until the conclusion of the Doha negotiations. The truce aims to prevent further escalation after recent border clashes that left casualties on both sides. Sources noted that Pakistan appreciates Qatar’s role as mediator and expects the dialogue to lead to practical security arrangements along the Pak-Afghan frontier.

The second round of discussions will continue in Doha under Qatari mediation, focusing on mechanisms to stop cross-border infiltration and dismantle terror sanctuaries. Islamabad’s stance remains that peace and stability can only be achieved if Afghanistan honours its commitments to prevent its soil from being used by militant organisations.