Dar appreciates strengthening Pak-UK ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday appreciated the strengthening of Pakistan-UK ties and recent leadership-level interactions.

He was talking to the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Jane Marriott who called on him in Islamabad.

During the meeting, they also discussed regional and global developments.

A day earlier, Dar received a telephone call from European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and exchanged views on recent regional and global developments.

They appreciated the frequent high-level exchanges and the positive momentum in Pak-EU relations.

They looked forward to continued engagement in the bilateral and multilateral context, including during the upcoming Pakistan–EU Strategic Dialogue in Brussels in November.

