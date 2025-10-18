Pakistan, Afghanistan must agree on clear rules for coexistence, says Khawaja Saad Rafique

He said Pakistan must ensure that Afghanistan stops exporting armed extremists under all circumstances

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday that the proposed Pakistan Afghanistan talks in Doha are extremely important. Commenting on the recent conflict between the two countries, he said Pakistan and Afghanistan must lay down permanent, clear rules for living together on the principle of coexistence, because geography cannot be changed.

He noted that despite the historical highs and lows and the ebb and flow in Pakistan Afghan relations, it must be remembered that millions of Muslims on both sides of the border share the same culture and language.

Khawaja Saad Rafique added that while the Afghan government may maintain friendly ties with India, it should not do so at the cost of Pakistan’s security.

He said Pakistan must ensure that Afghanistan stops exporting armed extremists under all circumstances in return for the grain, essentials and other countless facilities Pakistan provides.