Field marshal urges Afghan Taliban regime to rein in proxies behind attacks inside Pakistan

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday urged the Afghan Taliban regime to rein in the proxies, who have sanctuaries in Afghanistan and involved in heinous attacks inside Pakistan.

Addressing a passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, the field marshal said every proxy war by our neighbours will be razed to dust.

He expressed resolve to protect every inch of Pakistan. "We will not lose an inch of our sacred land," he said.

India is politicising terrorisms for its ulterior motives, the army chief said while warning that any aggression will get a befitting response.

PMA Passing Out Parade



Passing out parade of cadets of 152nd PMA Long Course, 71st Integrated Course, 26th Lady Cadet Course, 37th Technical Graduate Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday.

Cadets from several friendly countries including Iraq, Palestine, Qatar, Mali, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Bangladesh and Nigeria also graduated from Pakistan Military Academy. Field Marshal Asim Munir graced the occasion as chief guest.

The Chief of Army Staff reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Ahmed Mujtaba Arif Raja of 152nd PMA Long Course.

The President's Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Zohair Hussain of 152nd PMA Long Course. Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Friendly Country Company Junior Under Officer Tekraj of 152nd PMA Long Course.

Chief of Army Staff Marksman Medal was awarded to Gentleman Cadet Syed Hashir Hassan of 152nd PMA Long Course. Chief of Army Staff Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Shaheer Ali of 37th Technical Graduate Course. Commandant’s Overseas Medal to Course Sports Sergeant Most Jannatul Mawa of 26th Lady Cadet Course. Commandant's Canes were awarded to Course Under Officer Sayed Abdul Hadi of 71st Integrated Course & Course Under Officer Hadia Fayyaz of 26th Lady Cadet Course.