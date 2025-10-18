Field Marshal Asim Munir inspects passing out parade at PMA Kakul

The event marks the completion of training by cadets from the 152nd Long Course and others

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir is inspecting a prestigious passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, in Abbottabad.

The event marks the completion of training by cadets from the 152nd Long Course, 37th Technical Graduate Course, 71st Integrated Course, and 26th Lady Cadet Course.

A large number of senior military officers, foreign diplomats, and prominent national figures are also present, underscoring the importance of the event. Family members of the cadets have also gathered to celebrate this proud and memorable moment.

This is a developing stoy….

