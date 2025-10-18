Afghan Taliban must rein in Indian proxies behind attacks inside Pakistan: Field Marshal

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday urged the Afghan Taliban regime to rein in the proxies, who have sanctuaries in Afghanistan and involved in heinous attacks inside Pakistan.

Addressing a passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, the field marshal said every proxy war by our neighbours will be razed to dust.

He expressed resolve to protect every inch of Pakistan. "We will not lose an inch of our sacred land," he said.

India is politicising terrorisms for its ulterior motives, the army chief said while warning that any aggression will get a befitting response.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir vowed that Pakistan’s armed forces have restored the nation’s confidence through their victory in the recent campaign and warned that proxies launching attacks from Afghan soil must be restrained.

He sternly cautioned India’s military leadership that there is no room for war between the two countries in a nuclear environment. “We will not yield an inch of this sacred land to the enemy,” he said.

The COAS called it a great honour to inspect the PMA passing‑out parade and congratulated cadets from Bangladesh, Iraq, Mali, Maldives, Nigeria, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Yemen who have completed training at the academy.

He said that since Pakistan’s founding the Pakistan armed forces, backed by full public support, have left no stone unturned in defending the country’s internal and external security. The recent victory against India has demonstrated the military’s professional skill and resolve and further strengthened national confidence.

Describing operations Bunyanun Marsoos, the field marshal said Rafale aircraft were shot down, multiple enemy bases including S‑400 systems were targeted, and Pakistan showcased its multi‑domain warfare capabilities. He credited Allah Almighty’s blessings and national resolve for uniting the nation like a “steel wall” against the adversary and said Pakistan achieved victory against an enemy intoxicated by misguided supremacy.

He accused India of rushing to make accusations and avoiding impartial investigations, calling India’s presentation of manufactured evidence a sign that its ruling party has politicised terrorism to further malign objectives.

COAS Asim Munir emphasized that Pakistan’s clear victory over a numerically larger foe earned international recognition and strengthened young people’s belief in the armed forces as a pillar of national power. He paid tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers, sailors, airmen, women, children and elders who gave their lives in difficult times, and urged cadets to honour the memory of martyrs through their lives and service.

The field marshal said Pakistan’s defence doctrine rests on credible deterrence and perpetual readiness, encompassing all capabilities. He stressed that the professional force has also proven itself in conventional domains and will respond far more forcefully than an aggressor expects if another offensive is attempted. He warned that Pakistan’s weapons could inflict long‑range damage that would negate any contrived belief in India’s geographic protection.

He cautioned that military and economic damage inflicted on an aggressor would far exceed expectations, and advised India’s military leadership that war between the two countries is untenable in a nuclear environment.

He called on India to resolve core issues with Pakistan on the basis of equality and mutual respect under international norms, and warned that Pakistan would not be cowed by rhetoric; any provocation would be met with decisive response.

He said responsibility for any escalation — which could have catastrophic regional and extra‑regional consequences — would rest entirely with India.

Field Marshal Munir said the world is witnessing a shift in incentives toward the use of violence for political ends, but Pakistan has emerged successfully as a net regional stabilizer. He said ties with global powers, particularly Muslim countries, have strengthened, and Pakistan has consistently contributed to peace and stability regionally and beyond, including substantial participation in UN peacekeeping missions.

He described the recent strategic mutual defence agreement with Saudi Arabia as a formal reinforcement of brotherly ties that will help secure peace and stability in the Middle East and South Asia, and called it a unique honour for Pakistan’s people and armed forces to be able to serve in defence of the Two Holy Mosques.

The army chief said Pakistan has also played a role in facilitating peaceful negotiations with Iran and that relations with other Muslim countries are rapidly improving.

He expressed pride in Pakistan’s historic and strategic partnership with China and welcomed the revival of stronger relations with the United States, calling President Trump’s personal efforts and strategic leadership in establishing peace in conflict zones commendable. He said Pakistan will continue to cultivate relations with important global and regional leaders for peace, security and development.

On Kashmir, the field marshal reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast stance and asked how long Kashmiris would endure oppression and be denied the right to self‑determination. He said Pakistan remains firmly committed to political, diplomatic and moral support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people and to pursuing a resolution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Regarding Palestine, he said the world has finally taken notice of Israeli large-scale aggression, killings and displacement. He noted Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts have helped recent steps toward a ceasefire in Gaza and expressed hope those measures will enable humanitarian assistance and reconstruction, ultimately allowing Palestinians to live peacefully in their homeland. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled support for a two‑state solution based on the pre‑1967 borders with Jerusalem as the capital of a sovereign, viable Palestinian state.



PMA Passing Out Parade



Passing out parade of cadets of 152nd PMA Long Course, 71st Integrated Course, 26th Lady Cadet Course, 37th Technical Graduate Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday.

Cadets from several friendly countries including Iraq, Palestine, Qatar, Mali, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Bangladesh and Nigeria also graduated from Pakistan Military Academy. Field Marshal Asim Munir graced the occasion as chief guest.

The Chief of Army Staff reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Ahmed Mujtaba Arif Raja of 152nd PMA Long Course.

The President's Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Zohair Hussain of 152nd PMA Long Course. Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Friendly Country Company Junior Under Officer Tekraj of 152nd PMA Long Course.

Chief of Army Staff Marksman Medal was awarded to Gentleman Cadet Syed Hashir Hassan of 152nd PMA Long Course. Chief of Army Staff Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Shaheer Ali of 37th Technical Graduate Course. Commandant’s Overseas Medal to Course Sports Sergeant Most Jannatul Mawa of 26th Lady Cadet Course. Commandant's Canes were awarded to Course Under Officer Sayed Abdul Hadi of 71st Integrated Course & Course Under Officer Hadia Fayyaz of 26th Lady Cadet Course.