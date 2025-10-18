PMD predicts dry weather for most part of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said hilly areas are likely to experience cold conditions during morning and night hours.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that dry weather is expected to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

In Islamabad, the weather will remain dry with clear skies. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts are expected to experience dry conditions, with cold weather in hilly regions during early and late hours.

Across Punjab, dry weather is likely in most areas, including Murree and Galiyat, where the temperature will drop during morning and night hours. In Sindh, the weather will remain hot and dry, particularly in southern parts of the province.

Similarly, Balochistan will experience dry weather in most districts, while northern areas of the province will remain cold during morning and night hours. Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are also expected to witness dry weather with cold conditions in higher altitudes.

