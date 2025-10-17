PM Shehbaz terms Afghan-based attacks on Pakistan 'deeply concerning'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed alarm over terror attacks from Afghanistan and the involvement of Afghan nationals.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep concern over terror attacks launched from Afghan soil and the reported involvement of Afghan nationals, calling the situation “serious and unacceptable.”

He was chairing a high-level meeting on the repatriation of Afghan refugees, attended by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, federal ministers, and chief ministers from all provinces and regions, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister reminded participants that Pakistan has always stood shoulder to shoulder with Afghanistan in difficult times. “We sacrificed thousands of lives and suffered billions in economic losses during the war on terror,” he said, adding that Pakistan had repeatedly urged the Afghan interim government to stop the use of Afghan soil for terror attacks inside Pakistan.

He revealed that the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and Defence Minister had visited Kabul several times to engage with Afghan authorities through diplomatic and political channels to prevent cross-border infiltration by militants.

As of October 16, 2025, around 1.47 million Afghans had returned to their homeland. Officials confirmed that no further extension would be granted, and only those Afghans holding valid Pakistani visas would be allowed to stay.

To speed up the process, the number of exit points at the border is being increased, and authorities are cracking down on guest houses sheltering illegal Afghans, terming it a punishable offense.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed all provincial governments and federal institutions to work hand in hand to ensure the smooth and respectful return of refugees. He particularly emphasized treating elderly people, women, children, and minorities with dignity during the process.

Speaking about the recent cross-border attack, the Prime Minister said it was worrisome that militants were trying to sneak into Pakistan with Afghan support. “Our brave armed forces, under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, responded with full force and pushed back the attack,” he stated. “The entire nation salutes their courage.”