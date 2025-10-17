Punjab cabinet approves ban on TLP, summary sent to Centre

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari announced that the Punjab cabinet has approved a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), and a summary recommending the ban has been sent to the federal government.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Azma said religious parties have long been part of Pakistan’s political process, but imposing one’s ideology in the name of religion is unacceptable.

“There is no justification for the protest held by a religious party. A trend of extremism has developed in the country where anyone can block roads to press their demands,” she added.

She said the recent protest by the religious group turned violent, and it was not the first time this group had done so. The protest was called in the name of Gaza even though a ceasefire had already been reached. She added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir played a significant role in achieving that Gaza ceasefire.

Bokhari said the state and government decided that Pakistan could not afford such violent protests. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is launching new projects daily to ease public life, such as distributing farmer cards and constructing 90,000 houses.

She added that those who challenge the writ of the state are not friends of religion, Punjab, or Pakistan. “You cannot kill someone just by accusing them; the Holy Prophet (PBUH) never taught such things,” she said, adding that some people misuse religion to amass huge wealth and properties.

Bokhari dismissed claims that the government did not hold talks with the group, saying the negotiations had nothing to do with Gaza or Palestine but were focused on their personal interests.

She further said that even today, the group had called for protests after Friday prayers, but the public and traders wisely rejected the call. “All markets in Punjab are open, and no one will be allowed to shut down the entire country like this,” she asserted.

Bokhari also questioned, “What was the fault of the Punjab Police inspector who was martyred?” She revealed that police were fired upon from rooftops, the inspector was hit by 20 to 26 bullets, 1,648 policemen were injured, and more than 50 are now permanently disabled. Ninety-seven police vehicles were destroyed, and two were completely burned — “Is this what they call a peaceful protest?” she asked.

Read also: TLP's offices, mosques, seminaries sealed in Islamabad

Meanwhile, the Islamabad district administration launched a massive crackdown against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and sealed its offices, mosques, and seminaries in the federal capital following recent violent protests by the party, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the authorities have sealed the central TLP office located in the rural area of Murree Road at Athal Chowk, along with another party office in Madina Town on Simly Dam Road, Bhara Kahu. The central Jamia Mosque and Madrassa Anwar-e-Madina in Nai Abadi Bhara Kahu were also shut down.

TLP’s union council-level offices in Shahpur, Simly Dam Road, and Bhara Kahu were sealed as well. The Mumtaz Qadri Mosque, Jamia Mosque at Satrah Mile on Murree Road in Bhara Kahu, TLP’s office, mosque, and madrassa in UC-14, and the office in Seri Chowk, Phulgran were also sealed.



