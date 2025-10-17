TLP's offices, mosques, seminaries sealed in Islamabad

New cases had been registered against TLP leaders and workers as part of the ongoing legal action. Several TLP workers and leaders have been taken into custody.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad district administration has launched a massive crackdown against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and sealed its offices, mosques, and seminaries in the federal capital following recent violent protests by the party, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, the authorities have sealed the central TLP office located in the rural area of Murree Road at Athal Chowk, along with another party office in Madina Town on Simly Dam Road, Bhara Kahu. The central Jamia Mosque and Madrassa Anwar-e-Madina in Nai Abadi Bhara Kahu were also shut down.

TLP’s union council-level offices in Shahpur, Simly Dam Road, and Bhara Kahu were sealed as well. The Mumtaz Qadri Mosque, Jamia Mosque at Satrah Mile on Murree Road in Bhara Kahu, TLP’s office, mosque, and madrassa in UC-14, and the office in Seri Chowk, Phulgran were also sealed.

A large scale crackdown was also initiated against TLP workers in the federal capital. The Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad directed all Station House Officers (SHOs) to take action against TLP. Arrests of workers and leadership continued in the jurisdiction of various police stations.

New cases had been registered against TLP leaders and workers as part of the ongoing legal action. Several TLP workers and leaders have been taken into custody from Bhara Kahu rural areas, Tarnol, and Sangjani.

