Punjab government vows to take stern action against miscreants amid TLP crackdown

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has decided to take stern action against the miscreants and extremist elements in the province amid massive crackdown against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

It was decided in a high-level meeting on law and order chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday in Lahore.

The law and order situation of the province was discussed during the meeting including the protest launched by a religious party.

The Punjab government has also decided to take legal action under the PECA act against a provocative and false statement posted from PTI founder Imran Khan’s X account, which claimed 400 deaths – a claim deemed highly inflammatory by authorities.

Officials made it clear that the state's actions are not targeted at any religious group, but solely at individuals and groups with a history of disturbing the peace.

Terrorism charges will be applied to those using mosque pulpits or seminaries to incite hatred or violence.

The government also announced a complete ban on the use of weapons, nail-studded sticks, and petrol bombs during protests. Violation of loudspeaker laws will lead to immediate legal action.

Section 144 remains in effect across Punjab, and any breaches will be prosecuted under anti-terrorism laws.

Furthermore, strict measures will be taken against supporters and facilitators of extremist groups, those forcing market closures, and individuals spreading hate or misinformation on social media platforms.