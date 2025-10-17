Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Datta Khel, Mir Ali operations

Pakistan’s security forces killed four terrorists in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, foiling a suicide attack. In two days, 88 militants were neutralized, with no casualties among the forces

NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed 10 terrorists linked to Indian-sponsored khawarij in two operations.

Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, and killed six khawarij.

According to the sources, credible intelligence had indicated the presence and movement of militants in the suburban regions. In response, the forces conducted extensive surveillance of the area for 8 to 10 days.

Following confirmation of the militants' presence, the forces launched a targeted operation and surrounded the suspects. In the ensuing exchange of fire, six militants backed by India were killed, while three others sustained injuries.

Among the dead was a key commander of the banned khawarij group, identified as Mehmood alias Muhammad.

FOUR KILLED

In another operation, four terrorists were killed while attempting to attack security forces camp in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Sources said a terrorist rammed a suicide vehicle carrying improvised explosive device into a wall of a security camp. At that time, three other terrorists equipped with weapons attempted to enter the camp.

These terrorists were killed outside the camp in a swift and courageous operation, ensuring no damage to the forces.

The security forces have successfully neutralised 88 militants in two days, with no casualties among their ranks

BAJAUR SAVED

A major terrorist attack was averted in Bajaur as security forces intercepted a vehicle packed with hundreds of kilograms of explosives, reportedly linked to the Khawarij militant network.

According to initial reports, the timely action by the security forces prevented what could have been large-scale destruction in the region.

Security sources said that the militants had planned to detonate the vehicle in a populated area of Bajaur.

Officials confirmed that no casualties or damage to civilians or security personnel occurred during the operation.

Sources stated that the explosives were smuggled into Pakistan from Afghanistan, concealed within commercial goods.

Security officials reiterated that under the National Action Plan, Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies remain fully committed to defending the country and will continue operations until the last militant is eliminated.

Also read: Operation Azm-e-Istihkam: 34 India-backed terrorists killed in major KP operations

Pakistan’s security forces have killed 34 terrorists linked to the Indian-backed extremist network Fitna al-Khawarij during a series of intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

