Four terrorists killed as attack on security camp in Mir Ali repulsed

Pakistan’s security forces killed four terrorists in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, foiling a suicide attack. In two days, 88 militants were neutralized, with no casualties among the forces.

NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed four terrorists while successfully repulsing an attack in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Sources said a terrorist rammed a suicide vehicle carrying improvised explosive device into a wall of a security camp. At that time, three other terrorists equipped with weapons attempted to enter the camp.

These terrorists were killed outside the camp in a swift and courageous operation, ensuring no damage to the forces.

The security forces have successfully neutralised 88 militants in two days, with no casualties among their ranks

The recent operations are part of a broader strategy under the National Action Plan, which aims to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Sources indicate that Pakistan’s military and law enforcement agencies remain steadfast in their mission, vowing to continue operations until the last militant is eradicated.

