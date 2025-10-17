Qatar to mediate between Pakistan, Afghan Taliban

According to the British media, details released via the Taliban's social media account, stated that a delegation from Kabul and Pakistani security and intelligence officials will hold talks today

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan and Afghan Taliban will meet in Doha on Friday under Qatar initiative to resolve border dispute between the two neighbours.

According to the British media, details released via the Taliban's social media account stated that a delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, and several Pakistani security and intelligence officials will hold negotiations today in Doha.

So far, Pakistan has not shared any official details about the talks.

Earlier, Pakistan’s state media confirmed that talks are set to take place between Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve recent border tensions.

Confirming to PTV Digital, security sources said that negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are indeed expected; however, they did not provide details about the time or location of the talks.

Afghan media outlet, Tolo News, citing sources, reported that negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are expected to be held in Doha.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated during a cabinet meeting that Qatar has offered to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan and is seriously willing to engage with both parties to help resolve the issue.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar received a message from Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, regarding the regional situation. In the message, he praised Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and security.

Dar expressed gratitude for Qatar’s continued support and its positive role in promoting peace in the region and other countries.

It should be noted that the temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan is set to expire at 6 pm (today) Friday.