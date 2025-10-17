ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan's sisters in Oct 5 protest case

The court accepted their one-day exemption request a

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters in the October 5 protest case.

The duty judge of the Lahore ATC heard the interim bail petitions of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

Their counsel, Advocate Rana Mudassir Umar, submitted an application seeking exemption from personal appearance, stating that both sisters were attending hearings in terrorism cases at the Islamabad ATC.

The court accepted their one-day exemption request and extended their interim bail till October 24.

