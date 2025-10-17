Naval chief visits US, strengthens maritime security cooperation

Admiral Naveed Ashraf's US visit focused on maritime cooperation, regional security, and defense ties. He met senior officials, visited the National Defense University, and addressed US scholars.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited the United States and held meetings with senior naval, coast guard, and state officials.

Discussions focused on maritime cooperation, regional security, and defence engagement reflecting strong Pak-US naval ties.

During his visit, Admiral Ashraf visited the National Defense University and met with its President, Vice Admiral Peter A. Garon. The meeting focused on issues of mutual professional interest, including regional security, professional training, and enhancing maritime cooperation between the two nations.

In addition, the Pakistan Navy chief visited the US Department of State, where he met with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Political and Military Affairs, Stanley L. Brown.

The visit also saw Admiral Ashraf address a gathering of US scholars and think tank experts. In his speech, he highlighted Pakistan Navy’s role in tackling regional maritime security challenges and the importance of joint maritime efforts in ensuring stability in the region.

Admiral Ashraf's visit to the US is expected to bolster the growing defense and maritime security ties between the two countries.

