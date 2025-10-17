Pakistan, US to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that there are vast opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and US in key sectors including technology, agriculture, minerals, education and research

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, called on Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that there are vast opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and the US in key sectors including technology, agriculture, minerals, education and research.

He said that the two countries have maintained a long-standing partnership that is growing with the changing global landscape. The Federal Minister said that cooperation in the fields of education, science and development is a key pillar of Pakistan-US relations.

He stressed the importance of a new partnership focused on knowledge, innovation and sustainable development to harness the full potential of both societies.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed that Pakistan and the US are giving a new dimension to their historic relationship through initiatives to strengthen human capital and research networks. He stressed the importance of reactivating the Pakistan-US Knowledge Corridor, which would allow more Pakistani students and researchers to access higher education and research opportunities at top US universities.

