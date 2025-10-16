Asma Jahangir Group wins SCBA elections with clear majority

Advocate Haroonur Rasheed of the Asma Jahangir Group has been elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), defeating Taufiq Asif from the Hamid Khan Group

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - Advocate Haroonur Rasheed of Asma Jahangir Group became the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President defeating Taufiq Asif from the Hamid Khan Group.

In Lahore, Haroonur Rasheed received 629 votes, while Taufiq Asif got 431.

For the post of Secretary, Malik Zahid Aslam Awan from the Asma Jahangir Group led with 596 votes, ahead of Mian Irfan Akram from the Hamid Khan Group, who secured 441 votes.

The trend also continued in other major cities.

In Karachi, Haroonur Rasheed polled 195 votes against Taufiq Asif’s 185.

In Swat, Rasheed secured 27 votes, narrowly beating Asif who got 23.

Polling underway for SCBA elections 2025 across Pakistan

In Sukkur, the margin was wider, with Haroonur Rasheed receiving 55 votes compared to Asif’s 15.

Meanwhile, in Bannu, Rasheed bagged 25 votes, while Asif managed only 5.

The Asma Jahangir Group also maintained a lead in Multan, where Haroonur Rasheed received 135 votes and Taufiq Asif could get 115 votes.

The election was clinched by Asma Jahangir Group as both the President and Secretary from the group grabbed the coveted seats.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and hoped that they would work for the betterment of legal community.