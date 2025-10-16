Polling underway for SCBA elections 2025 across Pakistan

Polling for the SCBA Elections 2025 is underway across Pakistan with 4,379 lawyers voting at 13 stations. Key contests include presidential and secretary posts; results expected after 5 PM.

ISLAMABAD (Dunyar News) – Polling for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections 2025 has begun across Pakistan, with voting scheduled to continue uninterrupted from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

The election features several high-profile contests. For the President’s seat, Haroonur Rasheed and Taufiq Asif are the main contenders.

The position of Secretary is being contested between Mian Irfan Akram and Malik Zahid Aslam Awan.

For the Vice President (Punjab) post, Muhammad Habib Qureshi, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, and Khalid Masood Sindhu are in the running.

A total of 13 polling stations have been established nationwide for the elections. According to official data, 4,379 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots.

In Lahore, 1,460 lawyers are set to vote, while 805 voters will cast ballots in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 593 votes are expected, while Sindh contributes 741, Balochistan 322, Multan 315, and Bahawalpur145 voters.

Polling is taking place in a peaceful environment, and results are expected following the conclusion of voting later in the day.

