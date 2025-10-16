Pakistan stands firm on peaceful resolution of conflicts, reaffirms CJCSC

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza reaffirms Pakistan’s enduring role in promoting regional and global peace through dialogue, diplomacy and balance.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to play a pivotal role in fostering regional peace and stability.

He emphasised that the country remains steadfast in promoting balance between the Global North and South through dialogue, dignity and principled diplomacy.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Sahir was addressing the closing ceremony of the Islamabad Symposium 2025, organised jointly by the National Institute of Policy Studies and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

DIALOGUE AND DIPLOMACY

In his keynote speech, General Sahir expressed gratitude to all speakers and experts who shared valuable insights on the regional and global security environment. He shed light on Pakistan’s proactive approach amid evolving global and regional dynamics, noting that the nation has consistently pursued balance, dialogue and respect-based diplomacy in international relations.

He underlined that the world must prioritise cooperation over confrontation, adding that Pakistan’s vision of peaceful coexistence is firmly rooted in mutual respect and adherence to international law.

SUPPORT FOR JUSTICE



Reiterating Pakistan’s principled stance, General Sahir Shamshad reaffirmed the country’s strong support for the just and peaceful resolution of longstanding disputes, including those of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan, standing at the crossroads of civilisations and regions, remains a responsible state devoted to global harmony through moderation, balance and constructive engagement.

The symposium brought together prominent academics, senior government officials, foreign ambassadors, business community representatives, students and faculty members from leading universities.