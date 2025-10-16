PM Shehbaz says Pakistan's patience wearing thin over Afghan terror attacks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan’s patience has worn thin as Afghan-based terrorists continue cross-border attacks, warning that aggression cannot be ignored any longer.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that terrorists have been given “a free hand” in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan’s patience has reached its limit after a series of deadly cross-border attacks.

Speaking at a federal cabinet meeting in the capital, the prime minister said Pakistan had long upheld the bonds of brotherhood with Afghanistan, but Afghan-based militants were now targeting soldiers, police officers and innocent civilians alike.

“We have made repeated efforts to explain our concerns to Afghan authorities,” he said. “Millions of Afghans living in Afghanistan are our brothers and sisters, yet, regrettably, the Khawarij forces recently attacked our troops.”

DECADES OF HOSPITALITY

Shehbaz Sharif reminded that Pakistan and Afghanistan share a long and porous border, and despite limited resources, Pakistan has hosted around four million Afghan nationals for several decades. “Afghan aggression has forced our armed forces to respond,” he said, adding that the Deputy Prime Minister, the Defence Minister and other senior officials had paid multiple visits to Kabul to promote peace and cooperation.

He emphasised that Pakistan desires regional peace and prosperity, but lamented that Afghanistan “chose aggression over harmony.” The premier maintained that the recent attack on Pakistani forces took place “at India’s behest,” noting that it occurred while Afghanistan’s foreign minister was in New Delhi.

TEMPORARY CEASEFIRE

In response to appeals from Kabul, Pakistan has agreed to a 48-hour temporary ceasefire, Shehbaz Sharif disclosed. “We are prepared to engage in talks with Afghanistan, but only on legitimate terms,” he added. “We have conveyed that Pakistan seeks peace through consultation and cooperation, but giving terrorists a free hand has reignited chaos.”

GAZA CRISIS

The prime minister also touched upon the situation in Gaza, condemning attacks on schools and hospitals. He said newborns and children were martyred without any global intervention to protect them. “When Gaza’s children were being killed, where were those who speak of humanity?” he questioned.

Shehbaz Sharif said the recent ceasefire in Gaza had brought temporary relief, crediting the efforts of the US President and Islamic nations for helping halt the bloodshed.